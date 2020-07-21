4318 W LAPENNA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Fantastic 5 Bedroom-Den-HUGE Bonus Room-3 Bath home in Anthem Parkside West where the water is less! Granite kitchen and stainless appliances. Refrigerator included. Downstairs bedroom, full bath & den. Master suite upstairs with sitting room. Family room has gas fireplace. Grassy backyard with gas fire pit and sparkling, heated pool and spa with water feature. Pool service is included! 2.5 car garage with loads of storage. Landlords will consider one small 20 lb max dog ONLY; $100/month add'l rent. No cats. Tenant to pay Community Center transfer fee, ifprivileges are desired. ($35/year renewal thereafter)