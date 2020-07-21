All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4318 W LAPENNA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4318 W LAPENNA Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

4318 W LAPENNA Drive

4318 West Lapenna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4318 West Lapenna Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85087
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic 5 Bedroom-Den-HUGE Bonus Room-3 Bath home in Anthem Parkside West where the water is less! Granite kitchen and stainless appliances. Refrigerator included. Downstairs bedroom, full bath & den. Master suite upstairs with sitting room. Family room has gas fireplace. Grassy backyard with gas fire pit and sparkling, heated pool and spa with water feature. Pool service is included! 2.5 car garage with loads of storage. Landlords will consider one small 20 lb max dog ONLY; $100/month add'l rent. No cats. Tenant to pay Community Center transfer fee, ifprivileges are desired. ($35/year renewal thereafter)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive have any available units?
4318 W LAPENNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive have?
Some of 4318 W LAPENNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 W LAPENNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 W LAPENNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 W LAPENNA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 W LAPENNA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4318 W LAPENNA Drive offers parking.
Does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 W LAPENNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4318 W LAPENNA Drive has a pool.
Does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 W LAPENNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 W LAPENNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 W LAPENNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at Paradise Valley
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College