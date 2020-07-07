All apartments in Phoenix
4315 N 20th St
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:37 AM

4315 N 20th St

4315 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4315 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home with two bedrooms. Large fenced yard for kids and pets. Won't last long.
$995.00 which includes rental tax. Centrally located for easy access to all parts of the town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 N 20th St have any available units?
4315 N 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4315 N 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
4315 N 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 N 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 N 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 4315 N 20th St offer parking?
No, 4315 N 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 4315 N 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 N 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 N 20th St have a pool?
No, 4315 N 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 4315 N 20th St have accessible units?
No, 4315 N 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 N 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 N 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 N 20th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4315 N 20th St has units with air conditioning.

