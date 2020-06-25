All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4315 E MILTON Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

4315 E MILTON Drive

4315 East Milton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4315 East Milton Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Come and enjoy this warm and inviting home with your family and friends. Enjoy this entertainer's house in prime Cave Creek/Scottsdale location, this 1,800sq. Ft immaculate home, Gourmet, fully stocked kitchen, Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ, in a premium Tatum Ranch neighborhood. Time spent inside this vacation home will be fantastic. However, We think the pool area is the best part as it's fun for the kids in the day and tranquil for the adults at night while watching the sunset over the saguaro cactus right out beyond the view fence. The fabulous backyard is like having your own private resort, leaving you very little reason to leave the property. Large long covered patio with built in bar and retractable awning is great place to relax under, while others Swim, Soak in the Spa, BBQ or read a book **OWNER SEEKING UP TO 6 MONTH LENGTH LEASE OR SHORTER ONLY AT THIS TIME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 E MILTON Drive have any available units?
4315 E MILTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 E MILTON Drive have?
Some of 4315 E MILTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 E MILTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4315 E MILTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 E MILTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4315 E MILTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4315 E MILTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4315 E MILTON Drive offers parking.
Does 4315 E MILTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 E MILTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 E MILTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4315 E MILTON Drive has a pool.
Does 4315 E MILTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4315 E MILTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 E MILTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 E MILTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
