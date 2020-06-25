4315 E MILTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Come and enjoy this warm and inviting home with your family and friends. Enjoy this entertainer's house in prime Cave Creek/Scottsdale location, this 1,800sq. Ft immaculate home, Gourmet, fully stocked kitchen, Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ, in a premium Tatum Ranch neighborhood. Time spent inside this vacation home will be fantastic. However, We think the pool area is the best part as it's fun for the kids in the day and tranquil for the adults at night while watching the sunset over the saguaro cactus right out beyond the view fence. The fabulous backyard is like having your own private resort, leaving you very little reason to leave the property. Large long covered patio with built in bar and retractable awning is great place to relax under, while others Swim, Soak in the Spa, BBQ or read a book **OWNER SEEKING UP TO 6 MONTH LENGTH LEASE OR SHORTER ONLY AT THIS TIME!**