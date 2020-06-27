All apartments in Phoenix
4314 N 29TH Way

4314 North 29th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4314 North 29th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom w/office ''villa'' with soaring ceilings, skylights and a cosmetic only fireplace. The Great Room is filled with natural light and cozy feeling. Back patio is completely private to sit out & enjoy morning & evenings with a garden area to plant. New stainless appliances in the kitchen, and a separate circular breakfast area with windows surrounding. Great neighbors and a community pool to share. Easy guest parking, with an open dog yard. GREAT location - a few blocks from Biltmore, the Camelback corridor, walking distance to Sprouts & Starbucks. Right across the street from Los Olivos Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 N 29TH Way have any available units?
4314 N 29TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 N 29TH Way have?
Some of 4314 N 29TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 N 29TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4314 N 29TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 N 29TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 N 29TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 4314 N 29TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 4314 N 29TH Way offers parking.
Does 4314 N 29TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 N 29TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 N 29TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 4314 N 29TH Way has a pool.
Does 4314 N 29TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4314 N 29TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 N 29TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 N 29TH Way has units with dishwashers.

