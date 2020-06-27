4314 N 29TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom w/office ''villa'' with soaring ceilings, skylights and a cosmetic only fireplace. The Great Room is filled with natural light and cozy feeling. Back patio is completely private to sit out & enjoy morning & evenings with a garden area to plant. New stainless appliances in the kitchen, and a separate circular breakfast area with windows surrounding. Great neighbors and a community pool to share. Easy guest parking, with an open dog yard. GREAT location - a few blocks from Biltmore, the Camelback corridor, walking distance to Sprouts & Starbucks. Right across the street from Los Olivos Park.