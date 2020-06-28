All apartments in Phoenix
4314 N 29TH Place
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

4314 N 29TH Place

4314 North 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4314 North 29th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous single story, 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Phoenix. Excellent Biltmore location, just a few blocks from shopping and restaurants and within easy reach of the Arcadia District, Old Town Scottsdale, the 51, downtown Phoenix and more. Fantastic outdoor space offers lush landscaping, citrus trees, a charming courtyard entry, a private rear patio, community tennis court, and 2 sparkling community pools. Impressive interior features a spacious living area with beautiful wood look tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plantation shutters. Stylish eat-in kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space and a sunny dining nook. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private ensuite. This gem is a winning combination of style and location. Don't hesitate to make it yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 N 29TH Place have any available units?
4314 N 29TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 N 29TH Place have?
Some of 4314 N 29TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 N 29TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4314 N 29TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 N 29TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4314 N 29TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4314 N 29TH Place offer parking?
No, 4314 N 29TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 4314 N 29TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 N 29TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 N 29TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4314 N 29TH Place has a pool.
Does 4314 N 29TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4314 N 29TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 N 29TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 N 29TH Place has units with dishwashers.
