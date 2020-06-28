4314 N 29TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool tennis court

Gorgeous single story, 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Phoenix. Excellent Biltmore location, just a few blocks from shopping and restaurants and within easy reach of the Arcadia District, Old Town Scottsdale, the 51, downtown Phoenix and more. Fantastic outdoor space offers lush landscaping, citrus trees, a charming courtyard entry, a private rear patio, community tennis court, and 2 sparkling community pools. Impressive interior features a spacious living area with beautiful wood look tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plantation shutters. Stylish eat-in kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space and a sunny dining nook. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private ensuite. This gem is a winning combination of style and location. Don't hesitate to make it yours.