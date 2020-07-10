4314 E. Greenway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

***AVAILABLE FOR 7/1/20 MOVE IN*** This NE Phoenix property has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Modern wood style tile flooring, custom paint and an open great room floor-plan. Beautiful kitchen featuring white cabinets, granite counters, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms including the master suite with a walk-in closet & tile shower. Large backyard has tons of grass, spa, covered patio and a childrens play house or storage area. RV gate and parking, no HOA!! Incredible location on a quiet street just minutes from North Scottsdale and Desert Ridge. NO CATS, UP TO 2 DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.