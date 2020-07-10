All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

4314 E. Greenway Lane

4314 East Greenway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4314 East Greenway Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
***AVAILABLE FOR 7/1/20 MOVE IN*** This NE Phoenix property has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Modern wood style tile flooring, custom paint and an open great room floor-plan. Beautiful kitchen featuring white cabinets, granite counters, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms including the master suite with a walk-in closet & tile shower. Large backyard has tons of grass, spa, covered patio and a childrens play house or storage area. RV gate and parking, no HOA!! Incredible location on a quiet street just minutes from North Scottsdale and Desert Ridge. NO CATS, UP TO 2 DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 E. Greenway Lane have any available units?
4314 E. Greenway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 E. Greenway Lane have?
Some of 4314 E. Greenway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 E. Greenway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4314 E. Greenway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 E. Greenway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 E. Greenway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4314 E. Greenway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4314 E. Greenway Lane offers parking.
Does 4314 E. Greenway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 E. Greenway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 E. Greenway Lane have a pool?
No, 4314 E. Greenway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4314 E. Greenway Lane have accessible units?
No, 4314 E. Greenway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 E. Greenway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 E. Greenway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

