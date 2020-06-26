Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4312 E Pearce Rd Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Ahwatukee - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home has a big back yard with grass, Large Covered Patio and a Beautiful View. Home backs to South Mountain Park. Ideal for Hiking & Mountain Biking. 2 car garage plus a slab on the side which is suitable for a boat, car, etc.



Move in costs include first month's rent $1650, Security deposit $1650, Administrative Fee $300 plus applicable taxes.



Call 480.725.1225 to arrange a viewing of this home. For any other questions please call 480.838.9558



