4312 E Pearce Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

4312 E Pearce Rd

4312 East Pearce Road · No Longer Available
Location

4312 East Pearce Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4312 E Pearce Rd Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Ahwatukee - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home has a big back yard with grass, Large Covered Patio and a Beautiful View. Home backs to South Mountain Park. Ideal for Hiking & Mountain Biking. 2 car garage plus a slab on the side which is suitable for a boat, car, etc.

Move in costs include first month's rent $1650, Security deposit $1650, Administrative Fee $300 plus applicable taxes.

Call 480.725.1225 to arrange a viewing of this home. For any other questions please call 480.838.9558

(RLNE2795266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 E Pearce Rd have any available units?
4312 E Pearce Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4312 E Pearce Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4312 E Pearce Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 E Pearce Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4312 E Pearce Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4312 E Pearce Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4312 E Pearce Rd offers parking.
Does 4312 E Pearce Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 E Pearce Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 E Pearce Rd have a pool?
No, 4312 E Pearce Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4312 E Pearce Rd have accessible units?
No, 4312 E Pearce Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 E Pearce Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 E Pearce Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 E Pearce Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 E Pearce Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
