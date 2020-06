4303 E CACTUS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. WONDERFULLY SITUATED AT GORGEOUS POOL AND SPA #1 WITH CLUBHOUSE AMENITIES ONLY STEPS FROM THE PATIO DOOR, THIS PRISTINE, LOVELY GROUND FLOOR UNIT FEATURES SOFT PALETTE COLORS, TILE THROUGHOUT, OPEN AND AIRY AMBIANCE - EFFICIENT, FUNCTIONAL FULL KITCHEN INCLUDES HONEY CABINETRY, PANTRY WITH PULL OUTS AND SPACIOUS EATING AREA. COMFORTABLE BEDROOM HAS STANDARD AND WALK IN CLOSETS AND CEILING FAN. LIVING ROOM SPACE OPENS TO PATIO AND POOL VIEWS. THE ANASAZI GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS 22+ ACRES OF GREENERY AND WALKING PATHS ALONG STONE CREEK GOLF COURSE. THE COLORFUL CACTUS GARDEN PROVIDES GATHERING AREAS TO CHAT AND ENJOY YOUR DAY. CLUBHOUSE OFFERS 2 CLUB ROOMS WITH TV. FULL KITCHENS, FREE WI-FI, MEDIA ROOM, CARD ROOM & WELL EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER, BILLIARDS AND PING PONG.