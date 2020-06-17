4301 N 21st Street

Amenities

THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! (Jan - Apr $3,995) (May, Oct - Dec $2,995) (June - Sept $2,250) Convenient 2 bed 2 1/2 bath townhouse, walking distance of Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, restaurants and Biltmore. The home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, custom plantation shutters on all windows. Amazing outdoor back patio, sit out by the fireplace or fountain and enjoy the Arizona weather! Quick access to the community path that will take you directly to the heated community pool.