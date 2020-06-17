All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4301 N 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4301 N 21st Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4301 N 21st Street

4301 North 21st Street · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4301 North 21st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! (Jan - Apr $3,995) (May, Oct - Dec $2,995) (June - Sept $2,250) Convenient 2 bed 2 1/2 bath townhouse, walking distance of Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, restaurants and Biltmore. The home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, custom plantation shutters on all windows. Amazing outdoor back patio, sit out by the fireplace or fountain and enjoy the Arizona weather! Quick access to the community path that will take you directly to the heated community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 N 21st Street have any available units?
4301 N 21st Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 N 21st Street have?
Some of 4301 N 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 N 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4301 N 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 N 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4301 N 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4301 N 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4301 N 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 4301 N 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 N 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 N 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 4301 N 21st Street has a pool.
Does 4301 N 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 4301 N 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 N 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 N 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4301 N 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity