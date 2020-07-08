4301 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to a modern ranch style Arcadia home. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Arcadia and close to great restaurants, bars, and the bike friendly canal.This farm style 3 Bed, 2 Bath home has been designed and cared for to ensure maximum comfort. What more could you want than a fresh, vibrant, relevant, and stylish decor. This is a must see, turnkey property with the amenities you need for maximum enjoyment. Entertain, play, relax, enjoy. Features include a private pool, pet yard, outdoor shower, private patio, enormous fenced front yard, enhanced utility room with rustic brick flooring, and a modern industrial flare! Barn doors, fire-place, office area, custom cabinets, and if you like to cook...you're in luck. The kitchen is immaculate, including an LG gas stove.