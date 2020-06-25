All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

4278 E Agave Rd

4278 East Agave Road · No Longer Available
Location

4278 East Agave Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
*** 2 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE IN PHOENIX *** - **NO PETS**

This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, 1 master bedroom with a walk in closet & double sinks in the bathroom and the other master bedroom has double closets, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, front & back patios and a small private yard. This community also has multiple pools and tennis courts for your enjoyment.

Cross Streets: Ray Rd & Ranch Circle Dr North
Directions: North on Ranch Circle Dr North from Ray Rd, Left on 42nd Way, Left on Agave Rd to the home on the Left

(RLNE4797799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4278 E Agave Rd have any available units?
4278 E Agave Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4278 E Agave Rd have?
Some of 4278 E Agave Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4278 E Agave Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4278 E Agave Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4278 E Agave Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4278 E Agave Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4278 E Agave Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4278 E Agave Rd offers parking.
Does 4278 E Agave Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4278 E Agave Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4278 E Agave Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4278 E Agave Rd has a pool.
Does 4278 E Agave Rd have accessible units?
No, 4278 E Agave Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4278 E Agave Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4278 E Agave Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
