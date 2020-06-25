4278 E Agave Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

*** 2 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE IN PHOENIX *** - **NO PETS**



This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, 1 master bedroom with a walk in closet & double sinks in the bathroom and the other master bedroom has double closets, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, front & back patios and a small private yard. This community also has multiple pools and tennis courts for your enjoyment.



Cross Streets: Ray Rd & Ranch Circle Dr North

Directions: North on Ranch Circle Dr North from Ray Rd, Left on 42nd Way, Left on Agave Rd to the home on the Left



(RLNE4797799)