4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location in Arcadia! 4 full bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Also a bonus room/den that can be used as an office. Newer construction home built in 2007 with several up to date features and very energy efficient. Open floor plan with travertine tile throughout the home. A large dual sliding door leads out to a covered patio with pavers and grassy backyard. Ample room for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage. 10 foot ceilings and 8 foot doors. Home has stainless steel appliances with Samsung washer and dryer in separate laundry room with lots of cabinet space. A popular, established neighborhood close to many great restaurants including LGO and Postinos. Close to Biltmore Fashion Park. Freshly painted inside. Please call listing agent for more information. A must see!