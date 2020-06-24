All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road

4245 East Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4245 East Cheery Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location in Arcadia! 4 full bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Also a bonus room/den that can be used as an office. Newer construction home built in 2007 with several up to date features and very energy efficient. Open floor plan with travertine tile throughout the home. A large dual sliding door leads out to a covered patio with pavers and grassy backyard. Ample room for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage. 10 foot ceilings and 8 foot doors. Home has stainless steel appliances with Samsung washer and dryer in separate laundry room with lots of cabinet space. A popular, established neighborhood close to many great restaurants including LGO and Postinos. Close to Biltmore Fashion Park. Freshly painted inside. Please call listing agent for more information. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road have any available units?
4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road have?
Some of 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road offers parking.
Does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road have a pool?
No, 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road have accessible units?
No, 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4245 E CHEERY LYNN Road has units with dishwashers.
