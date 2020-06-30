4241 E JASON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desert Ridge 3 bed, 2 bath open floor-plan home with stone fireplace and 2-car garage! Features wood laminate and tile flooring, split master suite with dual vanity, bath with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet, soaring vaulted ceiling in Great Room, surround sound, and inside laundry with washer/dryer. Bright and open kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook, newer stainless appliances and counters. Entertainers backyard with covered patio and sparkling pool. Perfect location near school, parks, shopping and Freeway!