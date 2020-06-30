All apartments in Phoenix
4241 E JASON Drive

4241 East Jason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4241 East Jason Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Desert Ridge 3 bed, 2 bath open floor-plan home with stone fireplace and 2-car garage! Features wood laminate and tile flooring, split master suite with dual vanity, bath with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet, soaring vaulted ceiling in Great Room, surround sound, and inside laundry with washer/dryer. Bright and open kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook, newer stainless appliances and counters. Entertainers backyard with covered patio and sparkling pool. Perfect location near school, parks, shopping and Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 E JASON Drive have any available units?
4241 E JASON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 E JASON Drive have?
Some of 4241 E JASON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 E JASON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4241 E JASON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 E JASON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4241 E JASON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4241 E JASON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4241 E JASON Drive offers parking.
Does 4241 E JASON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4241 E JASON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 E JASON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4241 E JASON Drive has a pool.
Does 4241 E JASON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4241 E JASON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 E JASON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 E JASON Drive has units with dishwashers.

