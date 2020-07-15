All apartments in Phoenix
4226 North 113th Drive

4226 North 113th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4226 North 113th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated home that everyone is looking for! This 3 bed 2 bath home has fresh paint, new flooring, brand new appliances, and modern white cabinetry. You are surrounded by plenty of luscious trees that gives a nice touch in the front and back yard, perfect for enjoying some fresh air. Don't miss out, this move in ready home is waiting for you!

Washer and dryer hook ups available.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 North 113th Drive have any available units?
4226 North 113th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4226 North 113th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4226 North 113th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 North 113th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4226 North 113th Drive offer parking?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4226 North 113th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 North 113th Drive have a pool?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4226 North 113th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 North 113th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 North 113th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 North 113th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
