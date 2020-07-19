All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4221 N 106TH Drive

4221 North 106th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4221 North 106th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Home is move-in ready. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,444 Sqft of living space plus 2 car garage. Fairly new kitchen, appliances, light fixtures, paint, cabinets, blinds, and so much more. A must see to appreciate. It includes both an evaporative cooler and a newer A/C unit. It also includes a large backyard ready to create your personal garden with shed to store your gardening tools. The corner lot provides a lot of privacy. Low maintenance front yard. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, highway access and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 N 106TH Drive have any available units?
4221 N 106TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 N 106TH Drive have?
Some of 4221 N 106TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 N 106TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4221 N 106TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 N 106TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4221 N 106TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4221 N 106TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4221 N 106TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4221 N 106TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 N 106TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 N 106TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4221 N 106TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4221 N 106TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4221 N 106TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 N 106TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 N 106TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
