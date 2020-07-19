4221 N 106TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home is move-in ready. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,444 Sqft of living space plus 2 car garage. Fairly new kitchen, appliances, light fixtures, paint, cabinets, blinds, and so much more. A must see to appreciate. It includes both an evaporative cooler and a newer A/C unit. It also includes a large backyard ready to create your personal garden with shed to store your gardening tools. The corner lot provides a lot of privacy. Low maintenance front yard. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, highway access and schools.