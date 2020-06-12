All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:04 AM

4220 N 35TH Street

4220 North 35th Street · (480) 273-6442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4220 North 35th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wonderful Remodeled home in the heart of Arcadia Lite. A plush lawn greets you as you enter the home. A beautiful open floor plan awaits with a wood like tile floor finish. A fantastic kitchen is accented with a beautiful stove and modern island . A quint backyard with lawn and trees await. Home has plenty of storage space with back room that can be used as an office, den, etc. Amenities are all around in this neighborhood, as restaurants, shopping, downtown and Old Town are close. Home is equipped with ''Ring'' and a security system you can enable. This place is ready for you to come in and make it yours. Tenant to pay 2.3% city sales tax along with rent. No Cats, Dogs ok with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 N 35TH Street have any available units?
4220 N 35TH Street has a unit available for $2,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 N 35TH Street have?
Some of 4220 N 35TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 N 35TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4220 N 35TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 N 35TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 N 35TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 4220 N 35TH Street offer parking?
No, 4220 N 35TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4220 N 35TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 N 35TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 N 35TH Street have a pool?
No, 4220 N 35TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4220 N 35TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4220 N 35TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 N 35TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 N 35TH Street has units with dishwashers.
