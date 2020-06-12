4220 N 35TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Wonderful Remodeled home in the heart of Arcadia Lite. A plush lawn greets you as you enter the home. A beautiful open floor plan awaits with a wood like tile floor finish. A fantastic kitchen is accented with a beautiful stove and modern island . A quint backyard with lawn and trees await. Home has plenty of storage space with back room that can be used as an office, den, etc. Amenities are all around in this neighborhood, as restaurants, shopping, downtown and Old Town are close. Home is equipped with ''Ring'' and a security system you can enable. This place is ready for you to come in and make it yours. Tenant to pay 2.3% city sales tax along with rent. No Cats, Dogs ok with approval.