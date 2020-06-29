4 br in Great neighborhood - hardwood floors - big yard - a lot a room for the price - mbr split - huge patio - easy access to the 101 - all on one level - 2CG - SS appliances - eat-in kitchen - all on one level
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
4213 W WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 4213 W WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 W WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4213 W WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.