Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4213 W WAHALLA Lane

4213 W Wahalla Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4213 W Wahalla Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 br in Great neighborhood - hardwood floors - big yard - a lot a room for the price - mbr split - huge patio - easy access to the 101 - all on one level - 2CG - SS appliances - eat-in kitchen - all on one level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
4213 W WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 4213 W WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 W WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4213 W WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 W WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.

