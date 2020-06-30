4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled Home in the heart of Ahwatukee . Close to I-10, 202 Fwy, Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix downtown, Scottsdale Fashion Ctr, minutes away fr Premium Outlet and Chandler Fashion mall, upscale restaurant and entertainment. Almost everything has been remodeled to create a fabulous contemporary modern feel, all while retaining a casual southwestern relaxed attitude. When you really want to relax, take advantage of the Backyard Oasis. The resort style pool with waterfall, adobe fireplace and bordering palm trees will beckon you outside. Grab a lounge chair under the covered patio and listen to the water as it cascades down the falls. For total relaxation, soak in the large Hot tub in a cozy corner of the yard. House can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Small dog allowed. Pool maintenance included. Renter's Insurance will be required on or before move-in. Small dog allowed. No cats and no smoking please.