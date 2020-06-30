All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:42 AM

4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive

4213 East Cathedral Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4213 East Cathedral Rock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled Home in the heart of Ahwatukee . Close to I-10, 202 Fwy, Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix downtown, Scottsdale Fashion Ctr, minutes away fr Premium Outlet and Chandler Fashion mall, upscale restaurant and entertainment. Almost everything has been remodeled to create a fabulous contemporary modern feel, all while retaining a casual southwestern relaxed attitude. When you really want to relax, take advantage of the Backyard Oasis. The resort style pool with waterfall, adobe fireplace and bordering palm trees will beckon you outside. Grab a lounge chair under the covered patio and listen to the water as it cascades down the falls. For total relaxation, soak in the large Hot tub in a cozy corner of the yard. House can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Small dog allowed. Pool maintenance included. Renter's Insurance will be required on or before move-in. Small dog allowed. No cats and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive have any available units?
4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive have?
Some of 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 E Cathedral Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College