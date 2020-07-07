All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:13 PM

4212 North 47th Drive

4212 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4212 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 North 47th Drive have any available units?
4212 North 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4212 North 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 North 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 North 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 North 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

