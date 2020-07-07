Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4212 North 47th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4212 North 47th Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4212 North 47th Drive
4212 North 47th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4212 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have any available units?
4212 North 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4212 North 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 North 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 North 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 North 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 North 47th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 North 47th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College