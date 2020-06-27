All apartments in Phoenix
4208 N. 18th Dr.

4208 N 18th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4208 N 18th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home at a price that's hard to find! Brand new stainless steel appliances, wood style modern tile flooring and new windows + insulation promoting energy efficiency! Private fenced backyard provides plenty of space. Great location near 19th Ave & Indian school just minutes from uptown Phoenix restaurants and shopping. NO CATS, DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities other than water/sewer which are included in rent. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. have any available units?
4208 N. 18th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4208 N. 18th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4208 N. 18th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 N. 18th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 N. 18th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. offer parking?
No, 4208 N. 18th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 N. 18th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. have a pool?
No, 4208 N. 18th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4208 N. 18th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 N. 18th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 N. 18th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 N. 18th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

