4205 W Aries Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4205 W Aries Dr

4205 West Aries Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4205 West Aries Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4205 W Aries Dr Available 04/01/19 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in April Sound is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in April Sound is available for available move in! Home features 2 master suites. Each master has a walk in closet, attached bath and private balcony. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. It also features epoxy finished garage floors Home also has a private courtyard, and attached 2 car garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. This community has greenbelts, a community pool, spa, and tennis and sport courts and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access. It is also walking distance to the ASU West campus!

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. The home is still occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2883414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 W Aries Dr have any available units?
4205 W Aries Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 W Aries Dr have?
Some of 4205 W Aries Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 W Aries Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4205 W Aries Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 W Aries Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 W Aries Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4205 W Aries Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4205 W Aries Dr offers parking.
Does 4205 W Aries Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 W Aries Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 W Aries Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4205 W Aries Dr has a pool.
Does 4205 W Aries Dr have accessible units?
No, 4205 W Aries Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 W Aries Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 W Aries Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
