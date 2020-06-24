Amenities

4205 W Aries Dr Available 04/01/19 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in April Sound is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in April Sound is available for available move in! Home features 2 master suites. Each master has a walk in closet, attached bath and private balcony. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. It also features epoxy finished garage floors Home also has a private courtyard, and attached 2 car garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. This community has greenbelts, a community pool, spa, and tennis and sport courts and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access. It is also walking distance to the ASU West campus!



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. The home is still occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



