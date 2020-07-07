4201 N. 35th Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e32b757043 ---- Welcome home to this perfectly updated and everything you have been looking for in a mid-century charmer! Perfect location off of 35th St and Campbell is close to the best restaurants and shopping the Biltmore and Arcadia districts have to offer. Home is a fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Interior features tile floors throughout, updated modern paint, newer kitchen cabinets and counters with stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher included), excess storage throughout including walk in closet in the master bedroom. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen including a breakfast bar, large family room, plus a bonus room perfect for a play room or possible man cave. Inside full size laundry room with washer and dryer. Backyard has beautiful pool and above ground spa. Front and back are fully landscaped. Pool service is included in the rent (tenant responsible for above ground spa and netting pool as needed). Master suite is a private retreat split from the other bedrooms and has private bath. This home will not disappoint and is your opportunity to live in a highly desirable area! For more information or to schedule a showing call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Pet permitted with owner approval and additional deposit, sorry no cats.