Phoenix, AZ
415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

415 West Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 West Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of D.H. Horton's most popular floor plans. Many professional upgrades both inside and out. Located in desirable Moonlight Glen subdivision, easy access to the I-17 & Loop 101. Bright and sunny master bath with separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances and kitchen island. Plant shelves, arches, and lighted niche, bay windows in living room and window seat in kitchen/dining area. Backyard is a quiet sanctuary with easy care plants, plus outstanding brick patio and walkways. Includes washer/dryer, 3 car garage with openers, extra storage unit. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have any available units?
415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have?
Some of 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

