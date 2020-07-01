415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

Amenities
One of D.H. Horton's most popular floor plans. Many professional upgrades both inside and out. Located in desirable Moonlight Glen subdivision, easy access to the I-17 & Loop 101. Bright and sunny master bath with separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances and kitchen island. Plant shelves, arches, and lighted niche, bay windows in living room and window seat in kitchen/dining area. Backyard is a quiet sanctuary with easy care plants, plus outstanding brick patio and walkways. Includes washer/dryer, 3 car garage with openers, extra storage unit. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!