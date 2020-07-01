415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of D.H. Horton's most popular floor plans. Many professional upgrades both inside and out. Located in desirable Moonlight Glen subdivision, easy access to the I-17 & Loop 101. Bright and sunny master bath with separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances and kitchen island. Plant shelves, arches, and lighted niche, bay windows in living room and window seat in kitchen/dining area. Backyard is a quiet sanctuary with easy care plants, plus outstanding brick patio and walkways. Includes washer/dryer, 3 car garage with openers, extra storage unit. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!