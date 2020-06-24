All apartments in Phoenix
4138 North 17th Street

4138 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4138 North 17th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
A Available 05/01/19 Single Family Home, fully detached with no shared walls with neighbors! Available for move in May 2019. Huge fenced front and back yard.

2 bedroom & 1 bathroom in a very private and beautiful country-like setting in the heart of CENTRAL PHOENIX! NEW A/C, Gas Range, Fridge, Laundry Hookups, private storage, tub, Private Carport. Fully Fenced

Just seconds to Highway 51, and minutes to Biltmore Shopping, Camelback Corridor, Whole Foods, a plethora of great Restaurants, and shopping! Also extremely close to VA Medical Center, Children's Hospital, and Indian Medical Center.

New double pane windows. New A/C. Note, photos show old windows, but new ones have been installed in 2018.

Truly private hidden gem in the heart of Central Phoenix.

$1299 + $30 water/sewer/trash/landscaping. Utilities are APS & Southwest Gas.

Contact 520-276-2606 for more information. Showing on Wednesday, April 24th, afternoon. Please call to confirm time.

This house is a gardener's paradise! Located on a quiet cul de sac, great area! This is a freestanding house! No shared walls. Do Not Delay!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4138-n-17th-st-phoenix-az-85016-usa-unit-a/5125f6e6-36d0-408f-8f46-4fd2f2c2d00f

(RLNE4832273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 North 17th Street have any available units?
4138 North 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4138 North 17th Street have?
Some of 4138 North 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4138 North 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4138 North 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 North 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4138 North 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4138 North 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4138 North 17th Street offers parking.
Does 4138 North 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 North 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 North 17th Street have a pool?
No, 4138 North 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4138 North 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 4138 North 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 North 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4138 North 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
