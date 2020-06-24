4138 North 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Available 05/01/19 Single Family Home, fully detached with no shared walls with neighbors! Available for move in May 2019. Huge fenced front and back yard.



2 bedroom & 1 bathroom in a very private and beautiful country-like setting in the heart of CENTRAL PHOENIX! NEW A/C, Gas Range, Fridge, Laundry Hookups, private storage, tub, Private Carport. Fully Fenced



Just seconds to Highway 51, and minutes to Biltmore Shopping, Camelback Corridor, Whole Foods, a plethora of great Restaurants, and shopping! Also extremely close to VA Medical Center, Children's Hospital, and Indian Medical Center.



New double pane windows. New A/C. Note, photos show old windows, but new ones have been installed in 2018.



Truly private hidden gem in the heart of Central Phoenix.



$1299 + $30 water/sewer/trash/landscaping. Utilities are APS & Southwest Gas.



Contact 520-276-2606 for more information. Showing on Wednesday, April 24th, afternoon. Please call to confirm time.



This house is a gardener's paradise! Located on a quiet cul de sac, great area! This is a freestanding house! No shared walls. Do Not Delay!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4138-n-17th-st-phoenix-az-85016-usa-unit-a/5125f6e6-36d0-408f-8f46-4fd2f2c2d00f



(RLNE4832273)