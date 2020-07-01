4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr.

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home, light and bright new interior paint, windows replaced in 2017, spacious kitchen, large Arizona room, water softener, tankless hot water heater. Custom built detached insulated building that can be an office or studio, features, a/c, laminate flooring and recessed lighting. Convenient location next to shopping, restaurants and freeways!



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.



$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.