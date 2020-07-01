All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr.

4134 West Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4134 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home, light and bright new interior paint, windows replaced in 2017, spacious kitchen, large Arizona room, water softener, tankless hot water heater. Custom built detached insulated building that can be an office or studio, features, a/c, laminate flooring and recessed lighting. Convenient location next to shopping, restaurants and freeways!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have any available units?
4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. offer parking?
No, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have a pool?
No, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4134 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. has units with air conditioning.

