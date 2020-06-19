4131 W MISSION Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Do not miss this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage! This home has a lot to offer. Inside you will find a great open floor plan with wood flooring, new carpet, vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, and ceiling fans. The open kitchen comes complete with new appliances including refrigerator, upgraded counters, and breakfast bar! The master bedroom features dual closets plus an attached bathroom with upgraded shower and counters. Step out back to your grassy backyard and enjoy your sparkling private pool and covered patio