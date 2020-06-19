All apartments in Phoenix
4131 W MISSION Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:34 AM

4131 W MISSION Lane

4131 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4131 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Do not miss this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage! This home has a lot to offer. Inside you will find a great open floor plan with wood flooring, new carpet, vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, and ceiling fans. The open kitchen comes complete with new appliances including refrigerator, upgraded counters, and breakfast bar! The master bedroom features dual closets plus an attached bathroom with upgraded shower and counters. Step out back to your grassy backyard and enjoy your sparkling private pool and covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 W MISSION Lane have any available units?
4131 W MISSION Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 W MISSION Lane have?
Some of 4131 W MISSION Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 W MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4131 W MISSION Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 W MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4131 W MISSION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4131 W MISSION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4131 W MISSION Lane offers parking.
Does 4131 W MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 W MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 W MISSION Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4131 W MISSION Lane has a pool.
Does 4131 W MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 4131 W MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 W MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 W MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
