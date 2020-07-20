4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

GORGEOUS 4 bed, 2 .5 baths, +Den, move-in ready home awaits you. This BEAUTIFUL and WARM 3,370 sq.ft. has it all! Features include Cherry wood flooring in main areas & stairway, TWO-WAY veneered fireplace in family and living areas, 2-tone paint, LARGE kitchen with a HUGE island ideal for family gatherings & entertaining, GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, GAS cooker, BIG walk-in pantry, TONS of storage and more. A WIDE stairway opens up to a spacious loft, all bedrooms, laundry, and master suite with a Jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Playground at end of the street, close proximity to Cesar Chavez library & park, minutes to schools & shops, and easy access to the new 202 loop makes this a quiet retreat for a busy family. Call to schedule a showing!