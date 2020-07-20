All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue

4127 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4127 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
GORGEOUS 4 bed, 2 .5 baths, +Den, move-in ready home awaits you. This BEAUTIFUL and WARM 3,370 sq.ft. has it all! Features include Cherry wood flooring in main areas & stairway, TWO-WAY veneered fireplace in family and living areas, 2-tone paint, LARGE kitchen with a HUGE island ideal for family gatherings & entertaining, GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, GAS cooker, BIG walk-in pantry, TONS of storage and more. A WIDE stairway opens up to a spacious loft, all bedrooms, laundry, and master suite with a Jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Playground at end of the street, close proximity to Cesar Chavez library & park, minutes to schools & shops, and easy access to the new 202 loop makes this a quiet retreat for a busy family. Call to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have any available units?
4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have?
Some of 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4127 W SAINT ANNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
