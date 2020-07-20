4124 N 106TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3br/ 1 3/4 bath with an open floor plan. Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space, pantry, breakfast bar, and a stainless steel oven. Fireplace in living room. Ceiling fans in every room. Tile flooring. Large master bedroom with an arcadia door to back yard, 3/4 bathroom and a walk-in closet. Large back yard with a covered patio. In addition, this is a great location close to shopping, sporting facilities, public transportation, and freeway access. Section 8 okay. Pets allowed w/ landlord approval. Smoking allowed (outside only). Occupancy 2/bedroom max.