All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4124 N 106TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4124 N 106TH Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:48 PM

4124 N 106TH Avenue

4124 North 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4124 North 106th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3br/ 1 3/4 bath with an open floor plan. Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space, pantry, breakfast bar, and a stainless steel oven. Fireplace in living room. Ceiling fans in every room. Tile flooring. Large master bedroom with an arcadia door to back yard, 3/4 bathroom and a walk-in closet. Large back yard with a covered patio. In addition, this is a great location close to shopping, sporting facilities, public transportation, and freeway access. Section 8 okay. Pets allowed w/ landlord approval. Smoking allowed (outside only). Occupancy 2/bedroom max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 N 106TH Avenue have any available units?
4124 N 106TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 N 106TH Avenue have?
Some of 4124 N 106TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 N 106TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4124 N 106TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 N 106TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 N 106TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4124 N 106TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4124 N 106TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4124 N 106TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 N 106TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 N 106TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4124 N 106TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4124 N 106TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4124 N 106TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 N 106TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 N 106TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College