4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr

4123 West Wagon Wheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4123 West Wagon Wheel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Lori Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Terrific big 5/2 home in N. Central Phx - Property Id: 177510

Awesome and freshly painted five bedroom two bath home in North Central Phoenix.
$1695 per month rent and $1695 for the security deposit (Security deposit can be made in installments of necessary).

Text Only Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Wagonwheel house

Cross streets are 43rd Ave. and Northern. Close to freeways, shopping, downtown and midtown.

Move-in ready. No application fee no credit checks, most credit problems are OK - we try to work with you.

Minimum income, and proof of income required. Maximum occupancy limits.

No evictions, no section 8 and any prior criminal history must be disclosed.

Lots of storage closets, backyard shed and attic storage.

Dual pane windows, security bars, cold AC

Min 1 year lease.

Text only Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Wagonwheel house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/177510p
Property Id 177510

(RLNE5318044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr have any available units?
4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr have?
Some of 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr offer parking?
No, 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr have a pool?
No, 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr have accessible units?
No, 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr has units with dishwashers.

