4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Terrific big 5/2 home in N. Central Phx - Property Id: 177510



Awesome and freshly painted five bedroom two bath home in North Central Phoenix.

$1695 per month rent and $1695 for the security deposit (Security deposit can be made in installments of necessary).



Text Only Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Wagonwheel house



Cross streets are 43rd Ave. and Northern. Close to freeways, shopping, downtown and midtown.



Move-in ready. No application fee no credit checks, most credit problems are OK - we try to work with you.



Minimum income, and proof of income required. Maximum occupancy limits.



No evictions, no section 8 and any prior criminal history must be disclosed.



Lots of storage closets, backyard shed and attic storage.



Dual pane windows, security bars, cold AC



Min 1 year lease.



