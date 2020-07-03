4123 W Wagon Wheel Dr

Amenities
Terrific big 5/2 home in N. Central Phx - Property Id: 177510
Awesome and freshly painted five bedroom two bath home in North Central Phoenix.
$1695 per month rent and $1695 for the security deposit (Security deposit can be made in installments of necessary).
Text Only Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Wagonwheel house
Cross streets are 43rd Ave. and Northern. Close to freeways, shopping, downtown and midtown.
Move-in ready. No application fee no credit checks, most credit problems are OK - we try to work with you.
Minimum income, and proof of income required. Maximum occupancy limits.
No evictions, no section 8 and any prior criminal history must be disclosed.
Lots of storage closets, backyard shed and attic storage.
Dual pane windows, security bars, cold AC
Min 1 year lease.
Text only Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Wagonwheel house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/177510p
Property Id 177510
(RLNE5318044)