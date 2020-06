Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 BED 2BATH 2 CAR GARAGE / GORGEOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND TILE FLOORS / BACKYARD IS FULLY LANDSCAPED / WIDE RV GATE WITH LARGE SLAB FOR PARKING / 12'X 24'ATTIC SPACE W/DROP DOWN LADDER IN GARAGE***schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2981.62- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats****