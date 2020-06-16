4114 E. Union Hills Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2-Story Townhome. 1 covered parking space and 1 additional designated uncovered space. New Carpet and flooring. Beautiful lush green landscaping everywhere and an awesome pool area. Fireplace in Living Room



Major Crossroads: 41st St. & Union Hills



Near: 51 Piestewa Fwy., Paradise Valley Comm. College, Paradise Valley Park Golf Course, Central AZ Project National Recreation Canal Trail, Paradise Valley Mall, Paradise Valley Hospital.



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***