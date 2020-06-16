All apartments in Phoenix
4114 E. Union Hills Dr.

4114 East Union Hills Drive · (785) 504-1568
Location

4114 East Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2-Story Townhome. 1 covered parking space and 1 additional designated uncovered space. New Carpet and flooring. Beautiful lush green landscaping everywhere and an awesome pool area. Fireplace in Living Room

Major Crossroads: 41st St. & Union Hills

Near: 51 Piestewa Fwy., Paradise Valley Comm. College, Paradise Valley Park Golf Course, Central AZ Project National Recreation Canal Trail, Paradise Valley Mall, Paradise Valley Hospital.

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. have any available units?
4114 E. Union Hills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. have?
Some of 4114 E. Union Hills Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4114 E. Union Hills Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. has a pool.
Does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 E. Union Hills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
