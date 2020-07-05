4101 E Windrose Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful single-story, 3 bedroom, & 2 bath home with den/4th bedroom in North Phoenix. RE-MODELED top to bottom in 2019! New floor, new cabinets, new paint, new bathrooms. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite, white appliances, back splash, & eat-in kitchen. Large open family room and living room. Beautiful master bedroom with large closet. Full master bathroom with walk-in shower, all new. Blinds on all windows and ceiling fans in all the rooms. Wood grained tile throughout. Covered patio, pergola, lots of grass, trees and flowers in huge back yard. Two car garage with spacious 180 square foot workshop/storage room. This beautiful neighborhood is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools.



(RLNE5715320)