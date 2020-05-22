4101 E Sahuaro Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c084150d5 ----



It\'s a Trifecta ~ 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 3 car garage! The Kitchen is a chef\'s delight with stainless steel appliances, large center island, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The multi levels provide a variety of entertaining spaces, separate yet open! Master bedroom features walk in closets and bathroom with dual vanities. The guest bedrooms are spacious as are the two guest baths. Located with a community that offers HOA maintained landscaping in the front yard! The back is a very low maintenance beautiful back yard. Located near shopping and dining this home will go very fast!

Minor carpet repair being corrected asap; Carpets and touch up cleaning will take place prior to move in.



STATUS: Occupied - Available 4/12/2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION:42nd street and Shea

FLOORING: Tile, Carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, oven, dishwasher,microwave, washer/dryer.

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1989

YARD: Desert,synthetic grass

Additional Amenities: HOA handles front yard landscaping



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA maintains the front yard landscaping



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



12 Months



Ceiling Fan

Disposal

Dryer