Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4101 E Sahuaro Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

4101 E Sahuaro Drive

4101 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4101 East Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c084150d5 ----

It\'s a Trifecta ~ 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 3 car garage! The Kitchen is a chef\'s delight with stainless steel appliances, large center island, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The multi levels provide a variety of entertaining spaces, separate yet open! Master bedroom features walk in closets and bathroom with dual vanities. The guest bedrooms are spacious as are the two guest baths. Located with a community that offers HOA maintained landscaping in the front yard! The back is a very low maintenance beautiful back yard. Located near shopping and dining this home will go very fast!
Minor carpet repair being corrected asap; Carpets and touch up cleaning will take place prior to move in.

STATUS: Occupied - Available 4/12/2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:42nd street and Shea
FLOORING: Tile, Carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, oven, dishwasher,microwave, washer/dryer.
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1989
YARD: Desert,synthetic grass
Additional Amenities: HOA handles front yard landscaping

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA maintains the front yard landscaping

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
4101 E Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive have?
Some of 4101 E Sahuaro Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 E Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 E Sahuaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 E Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 E Sahuaro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4101 E Sahuaro Drive offers parking.
Does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4101 E Sahuaro Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 E Sahuaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 E Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 E Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 E Sahuaro Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
