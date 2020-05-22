4101 E Sahuaro Drive

Amenities
It\'s a Trifecta ~ 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 3 car garage! The Kitchen is a chef\'s delight with stainless steel appliances, large center island, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The multi levels provide a variety of entertaining spaces, separate yet open! Master bedroom features walk in closets and bathroom with dual vanities. The guest bedrooms are spacious as are the two guest baths. Located with a community that offers HOA maintained landscaping in the front yard! The back is a very low maintenance beautiful back yard. Located near shopping and dining this home will go very fast!
Minor carpet repair being corrected asap; Carpets and touch up cleaning will take place prior to move in.
STATUS: Occupied - Available 4/12/2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION:42nd street and Shea
FLOORING: Tile, Carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, oven, dishwasher,microwave, washer/dryer.
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1989
YARD: Desert,synthetic grass
Additional Amenities: HOA handles front yard landscaping
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA maintains the front yard landscaping
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
