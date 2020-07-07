All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4046 South 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4046 South 17th Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:59 PM

4046 South 17th Street

4046 S 17th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4046 S 17th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**500 off your 1st months rent**

This charming unit will make you smile! Stylish and easy care over-sized 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit has neutral flooring and appliances including frig, good sized bath, central a/c and breezy ceiling fans to help you stay cool all year long! Off street parking a huge plus! Conveniently located in South Mountain Village, less than a 10 minute drive from Downtown Phoenix with nearby food, shopping & amenities. Tenant to pay owner for water use. Come home and wind down in this peaceful community !Your small pet is welcome too!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 South 17th Street have any available units?
4046 South 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 South 17th Street have?
Some of 4046 South 17th Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 South 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4046 South 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 South 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4046 South 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4046 South 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4046 South 17th Street offers parking.
Does 4046 South 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 South 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 South 17th Street have a pool?
No, 4046 South 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4046 South 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 4046 South 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 South 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4046 South 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College