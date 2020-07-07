4046 South 17th Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**500 off your 1st months rent**



This charming unit will make you smile! Stylish and easy care over-sized 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit has neutral flooring and appliances including frig, good sized bath, central a/c and breezy ceiling fans to help you stay cool all year long! Off street parking a huge plus! Conveniently located in South Mountain Village, less than a 10 minute drive from Downtown Phoenix with nearby food, shopping & amenities. Tenant to pay owner for water use. Come home and wind down in this peaceful community !Your small pet is welcome too!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle- Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.