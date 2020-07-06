All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4042 W Townley Avenue

4042 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4042 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/506804e002 ----

This lovely 3BR 2 BA is conveniently located near local schools and shopping! The home offers two-tone paint, matching black appliances and upgraded kitchen cabinets!
The bathrooms have stylish tile surrounds and the home has blinds throughout to keep cool!
The covered rear patio and large back yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

STATUS:OCCUPIED UNTIL 2/28/2019

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: 1425sq ft
FLOORING: tile/carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: carport
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator,Range, Microwave and Dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1962
YARD: Desert/Grass

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per pet per month and city sales tax

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: No HOA
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 W Townley Avenue have any available units?
4042 W Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 W Townley Avenue have?
Some of 4042 W Townley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 W Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4042 W Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 W Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 W Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4042 W Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4042 W Townley Avenue offers parking.
Does 4042 W Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 W Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 W Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4042 W Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4042 W Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4042 W Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 W Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 W Townley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

