4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Single Family Home in the Best Location in Town, with Newer Carpet, Open floor plan, Formal Living and Dining,fully Equipped Kitchen has White Washed Cabinets, Tile Floor, Pantry and Breakfast Room - Tile Hall, Laundry Room, Powder Room and Entry - FamilyRoom has Built-In Entertainment Nitch - Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms & Loft - Desert Landscaping in Front & backyards on Watering System - CoveredPatio - Very Neutral Colors thru-out Home - Close to Schools, Hwy 101, 51 and just few minutus from Paradise Valley Mall, and Desert Ridge Restaurants,Stores and Theaters. Very Clean and Ready to have the right tenant..Tenants pays 1st $75 for any repair