All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue

4041 East Coolbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4041 East Coolbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Single Family Home in the Best Location in Town, with Newer Carpet, Open floor plan, Formal Living and Dining,fully Equipped Kitchen has White Washed Cabinets, Tile Floor, Pantry and Breakfast Room - Tile Hall, Laundry Room, Powder Room and Entry - FamilyRoom has Built-In Entertainment Nitch - Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms & Loft - Desert Landscaping in Front & backyards on Watering System - CoveredPatio - Very Neutral Colors thru-out Home - Close to Schools, Hwy 101, 51 and just few minutus from Paradise Valley Mall, and Desert Ridge Restaurants,Stores and Theaters. Very Clean and Ready to have the right tenant..Tenants pays 1st $75 for any repair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue have any available units?
4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue offer parking?
No, 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 E COOLBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College