4035 N 79TH Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Phoenix home has been fully remodeled top to bottom. The kitchen, family and dining rooms are very open and feature new flooring, recessed lights and ceiling fans. The kitchen has new cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bedrooms 1 & 2 both have new carpet and built in shelving in the closets. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new vanities, showers and toilets. To top it off, new double pane windows, water heater, and A/C unit have been installed to help with the electric bills. Outside, the large yard has a brand-new block fence with a double RV gate for all the toys. No HOA! The extra wide garage has plenty of room for storage. This is a must-see home.