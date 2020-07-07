All apartments in Phoenix
4035 N 79TH Drive
4035 N 79TH Drive

4035 North 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4035 North 79th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Phoenix home has been fully remodeled top to bottom. The kitchen, family and dining rooms are very open and feature new flooring, recessed lights and ceiling fans. The kitchen has new cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bedrooms 1 & 2 both have new carpet and built in shelving in the closets. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new vanities, showers and toilets. To top it off, new double pane windows, water heater, and A/C unit have been installed to help with the electric bills. Outside, the large yard has a brand-new block fence with a double RV gate for all the toys. No HOA! The extra wide garage has plenty of room for storage. This is a must-see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 N 79TH Drive have any available units?
4035 N 79TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 N 79TH Drive have?
Some of 4035 N 79TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 N 79TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4035 N 79TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 N 79TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4035 N 79TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4035 N 79TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4035 N 79TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4035 N 79TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 N 79TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 N 79TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4035 N 79TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4035 N 79TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4035 N 79TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 N 79TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 N 79TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

