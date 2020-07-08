All apartments in Phoenix
4034 E Moreland St #B
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4034 E Moreland St #B

4034 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4034 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Marketing Name: Whispering Sands

Completely Remolded 2 Bed 1 Bath with Full Size Washer & Dryer in the unit. All Tile, New Cabinets, Windows and Fixtures. Sorry NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: 40th Street/McDowell Directions: South to Belleview, jog SE to 40th street access road, S to Moreland, East to property on North side of street.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 E Moreland St #B have any available units?
4034 E Moreland St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4034 E Moreland St #B currently offering any rent specials?
4034 E Moreland St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 E Moreland St #B pet-friendly?
No, 4034 E Moreland St #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4034 E Moreland St #B offer parking?
No, 4034 E Moreland St #B does not offer parking.
Does 4034 E Moreland St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 E Moreland St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 E Moreland St #B have a pool?
No, 4034 E Moreland St #B does not have a pool.
Does 4034 E Moreland St #B have accessible units?
No, 4034 E Moreland St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 E Moreland St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 E Moreland St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4034 E Moreland St #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4034 E Moreland St #B does not have units with air conditioning.

