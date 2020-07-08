4034 E Moreland St #B

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Marketing Name: Whispering Sands



Completely Remolded 2 Bed 1 Bath with Full Size Washer & Dryer in the unit. All Tile, New Cabinets, Windows and Fixtures. Sorry NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: 40th Street/McDowell Directions: South to Belleview, jog SE to 40th street access road, S to Moreland, East to property on North side of street.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



