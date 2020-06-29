All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4027 North 48th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4027 North 48th Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:11 AM

4027 North 48th Avenue

4027 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4027 North 48th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home has an open feel with the large living spaces and lots of natural lighting. The large kitchen has tile floors and is complete with modern appliances. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to an expansive backyard with a covered patio. There are ceiling fans and blinds to keep it cozy! Don't miss this one! Monthly city tax 2.3%. This one's pet-friendly. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 North 48th Avenue have any available units?
4027 North 48th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4027 North 48th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4027 North 48th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 North 48th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4027 North 48th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4027 North 48th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4027 North 48th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4027 North 48th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 North 48th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 North 48th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4027 North 48th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4027 North 48th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4027 North 48th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 North 48th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 North 48th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4027 North 48th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4027 North 48th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College