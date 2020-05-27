4023 West Townley Avenue

Amenities

**LEASE SPECIAL - 2ND MONTH FREE ON 15 MONTH LEASE** Three bedrooms with three full bathrooms, conveniently located near Grand Canyon University, and Glendale Community College. Block home that has recently been upgraded. New kitchen and new baths. This house 4023 W Townley Ave in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.