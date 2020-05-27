All apartments in Phoenix
4023 West Townley Avenue
4023 West Townley Avenue

4023 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4023 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**LEASE SPECIAL - 2ND MONTH FREE ON 15 MONTH LEASE** Three bedrooms with three full bathrooms, conveniently located near Grand Canyon University, and Glendale Community College. Block home that has recently been upgraded. New kitchen and new baths. This house 4023 W Townley Ave in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
4023 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4023 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4023 West Townley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4023 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4023 West Townley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4023 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4023 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4023 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4023 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
