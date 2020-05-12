4022 W PURDUE Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

ROOMY 3 bed, 2 bath home on LARGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT. BRIGHT and AIRY with LOTS OF WINDOWS. FORMAL LIVING ROOM and separate FAMILY ROOM that openings to a COVERED PATIO. FULL SIZED laundry room. Remodeled kitchen with BLACK GRANITE COUNTERS. CEILING FANS in every room. It has a 2 car carport and LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. RV GATE and STORAGE shed. This is a FRIENDLY and well established neighborhood. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and valley highways. The large back yard and neighborhood schools make this a great home for a family. Tenant is responsible for landscape maintenance.