All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4022 S. 44th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4022 S. 44th Way
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

4022 S. 44th Way

4022 South 44th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4022 South 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are S. 48th Street & E. Broadway Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq Footage: 1,008
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
No Application Fees!!!
----------------------------------------

This is a great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse unit with fenced patio area. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Tile floor on the downstairs and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, pantry, electric range and refrigerator. Unit features a private patio and separate private laundry room. Centrally located and accessible to the 17, 143 & 10 freeways.

Monthly Gross Income must be at least three times the monthly rental amount. Applicants must have verifiable income through pay stubs or bank statements.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we donï¿½??t answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 S. 44th Way have any available units?
4022 S. 44th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 S. 44th Way have?
Some of 4022 S. 44th Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 S. 44th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4022 S. 44th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 S. 44th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 S. 44th Way is pet friendly.
Does 4022 S. 44th Way offer parking?
No, 4022 S. 44th Way does not offer parking.
Does 4022 S. 44th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 S. 44th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 S. 44th Way have a pool?
No, 4022 S. 44th Way does not have a pool.
Does 4022 S. 44th Way have accessible units?
No, 4022 S. 44th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 S. 44th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 S. 44th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College