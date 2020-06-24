4022 S. 44th Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Major Cross Streets are S. 48th Street & E. Broadway Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Sq Footage: 1,008

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees!!!

----------------------------------------



This is a great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse unit with fenced patio area. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Tile floor on the downstairs and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, pantry, electric range and refrigerator. Unit features a private patio and separate private laundry room. Centrally located and accessible to the 17, 143 & 10 freeways.



Monthly Gross Income must be at least three times the monthly rental amount. Applicants must have verifiable income through pay stubs or bank statements.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.