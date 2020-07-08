4009 N 48th Ave

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Rare 6 bedroom/2 bath home! Plenty of room for everyone! This home has been painted inside and out! New fans, new blinds, new roof, new windows and screens, and more. Huge garden tub in master bath with the decadent rain shower head! Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. No carpet for easy maintenance. Home is over 2200 SF, large enough for 2 families! Back yard with large storage shed!



Rental Terms:



Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5733136)