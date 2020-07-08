All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 7 2020

4009 N 48th Ave

4009 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4009 North 48th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Rare 6 bedroom/2 bath home! Plenty of room for everyone! This home has been painted inside and out! New fans, new blinds, new roof, new windows and screens, and more. Huge garden tub in master bath with the decadent rain shower head! Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. No carpet for easy maintenance. Home is over 2200 SF, large enough for 2 families! Back yard with large storage shed!

Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5733136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 N 48th Ave have any available units?
4009 N 48th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 N 48th Ave have?
Some of 4009 N 48th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 N 48th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4009 N 48th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 N 48th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 N 48th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4009 N 48th Ave offer parking?
No, 4009 N 48th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4009 N 48th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 N 48th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 N 48th Ave have a pool?
No, 4009 N 48th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4009 N 48th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4009 N 48th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 N 48th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 N 48th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

