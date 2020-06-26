All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue

4007 East San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4007 East San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marion Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming home in highly desired Marion Estates. Views galore-including Camelback Mtn/The Praying Monk/Squaw Peak. This lovely 4/3, sits on a 1/3 acre lot: perfect desert front, lush green backyard w/ pool & spa, huge covered patio, w/built in bbq & oversized bar, & quaint kiva fireplace w/seating, a perfect place to entertain. Walking distance to Phx Country Day, North, Lon's & Chelsea's Kitchen, minutes away from The Biltmore & Scottsdale. Directly across the street is Paradise Valley. Just a little piece of heaven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have any available units?
4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have?
Some of 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College