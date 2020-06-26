4007 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming home in highly desired Marion Estates. Views galore-including Camelback Mtn/The Praying Monk/Squaw Peak. This lovely 4/3, sits on a 1/3 acre lot: perfect desert front, lush green backyard w/ pool & spa, huge covered patio, w/built in bbq & oversized bar, & quaint kiva fireplace w/seating, a perfect place to entertain. Walking distance to Phx Country Day, North, Lon's & Chelsea's Kitchen, minutes away from The Biltmore & Scottsdale. Directly across the street is Paradise Valley. Just a little piece of heaven.