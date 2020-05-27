4005 E CRIMSON Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Barely Lived In!!!! Featuring easy maintenance desert landscaping, 2 car garage and all appliances included. This 3 bed, 2 bath single family home is available unfurnished, right now! 3rd bedroom shown setup as a den. This stunning home has a Fabulous interior boasting vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, tile flooring in high traffic areas, formal living & dining areas. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, granite counter-tops, pantry, and an island to complete the kitchen. The spacious master suite has private exit, walk-in closet, and a immaculate bath with double sinks. This community includes a playground, basketball courts, beautiful scenery and Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club nearby. This home is available now.