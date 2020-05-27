All apartments in Phoenix
4005 E CRIMSON Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 E CRIMSON Terrace

4005 East Crimson Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4005 East Crimson Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Barely Lived In!!!! Featuring easy maintenance desert landscaping, 2 car garage and all appliances included. This 3 bed, 2 bath single family home is available unfurnished, right now! 3rd bedroom shown setup as a den. This stunning home has a Fabulous interior boasting vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, tile flooring in high traffic areas, formal living & dining areas. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, granite counter-tops, pantry, and an island to complete the kitchen. The spacious master suite has private exit, walk-in closet, and a immaculate bath with double sinks. This community includes a playground, basketball courts, beautiful scenery and Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club nearby. This home is available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace have any available units?
4005 E CRIMSON Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace have?
Some of 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4005 E CRIMSON Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace does offer parking.
Does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace have a pool?
No, 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 E CRIMSON Terrace has units with dishwashers.
