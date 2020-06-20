All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:21 PM

3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

3993 East Hummingbird Lane · (602) 550-5583
Location

3993 East Hummingbird Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3795 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*new paint Move-in ready designer home, year-round entertaining-spacious indoor and outdoor living! Enter through custom courtyard w/TV access & Circular Gas Fire Pit. Home boasts Energy Efficient window sun shades & Ceiling fans. Upgraded cabinets, lighting & window treatments all tastefully tied w/designer paint. Well-appointed kitchen w/High End GE Profile appliances, gourmet style GAS range, Double Ovens, RO Water, roomy island and walk in pantry. Wet bar in DR/LR w/Wood look tile in DR/LR, FR and Office w/20'' tile and carpet in all the right areas. Spacious MBR w/private large walk-in shower, king size jacuzzi jet tub, separate vanities, custom mirrors, and large walk in closet. Huge Upstairs Loft for TV, games, workout area, w/tech nook & 3 guest BRs. 3 Car Tandem garage w/cabinets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does offer parking.
Does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
No, 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
