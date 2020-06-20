3993 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

*new paint Move-in ready designer home, year-round entertaining-spacious indoor and outdoor living! Enter through custom courtyard w/TV access & Circular Gas Fire Pit. Home boasts Energy Efficient window sun shades & Ceiling fans. Upgraded cabinets, lighting & window treatments all tastefully tied w/designer paint. Well-appointed kitchen w/High End GE Profile appliances, gourmet style GAS range, Double Ovens, RO Water, roomy island and walk in pantry. Wet bar in DR/LR w/Wood look tile in DR/LR, FR and Office w/20'' tile and carpet in all the right areas. Spacious MBR w/private large walk-in shower, king size jacuzzi jet tub, separate vanities, custom mirrors, and large walk in closet. Huge Upstairs Loft for TV, games, workout area, w/tech nook & 3 guest BRs. 3 Car Tandem garage w/cabinets