3983 E MELINDA DR - 3BR 2.5BA 40th St/Deer Valley - GREAT HOME CLOSE TO THE 51 & 101 - LOTS OF UPGRADES! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xmURzv9mKia



Extremely popular 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, with office desk area, 2 car garage, detached single family home. Located in highly desirable gated community of Fireside at Desert Ridge which includes Clubhouse, two pools, one lap pool and one large pool with kids Splash area, sauna, complete state of the art gym as well as a calendar of activities at the clubhouse. Many hiking and biking trails all over Desert Ridge as well as convenient access on and off 51 from Black Mountain Pkwy. Desert Ridge Marketplace shops and restaurants within minutes Drive or approx 25-minute walk. Gate Code #1429



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



