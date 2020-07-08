All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3983 E Melinda Dr

3983 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3983 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
3983 E MELINDA DR - 3BR 2.5BA 40th St/Deer Valley - GREAT HOME CLOSE TO THE 51 & 101 - LOTS OF UPGRADES! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xmURzv9mKia

Extremely popular 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, with office desk area, 2 car garage, detached single family home. Located in highly desirable gated community of Fireside at Desert Ridge which includes Clubhouse, two pools, one lap pool and one large pool with kids Splash area, sauna, complete state of the art gym as well as a calendar of activities at the clubhouse. Many hiking and biking trails all over Desert Ridge as well as convenient access on and off 51 from Black Mountain Pkwy. Desert Ridge Marketplace shops and restaurants within minutes Drive or approx 25-minute walk. Gate Code #1429

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4514393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3983 E Melinda Dr have any available units?
3983 E Melinda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3983 E Melinda Dr have?
Some of 3983 E Melinda Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3983 E Melinda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3983 E Melinda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 E Melinda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3983 E Melinda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3983 E Melinda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3983 E Melinda Dr offers parking.
Does 3983 E Melinda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3983 E Melinda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 E Melinda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3983 E Melinda Dr has a pool.
Does 3983 E Melinda Dr have accessible units?
No, 3983 E Melinda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 E Melinda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3983 E Melinda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

