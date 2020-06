3965 E SIERRA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FORMER MODEL HOME! SOME FURNISHINGS INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION WITH A 24-7 GUARD GATE. JUST MINUTES FROM BOTH DOWNTOWN PHOENIX AND SCOTTSDALE! GUESTS WILL ENTER THROUGH THE CUSTOM OVERSIZED WOOD AND GLASS DOOR INTO THIS ''LOCK AND LEAVE LIFESTYLE'' HOME. THE DECORATIVE TILED INLAY IN THE FOYER LEAD YOUR GUESTS TO THE GREAT ROOM WITH ITS SOARING CEILINGS AND FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE WALL. ENTERTAINING IN THIS AMAZING SPACE WITH THE CHEFS KITCHEN, WET BAR AND FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH WALLS OF GLASS LEADING OUT TO THE POOL AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN ARE UNPARALLELED. THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, SILESTONE COUNTERS, SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR AND WOLF STOVE, MICROWAVE AND ASKO DISHWASHER. THE BUILT- IN EAT AT KITCHEN TABLE, 2 ISLANDS AND 2 LARGE PANTRIES ARE GREAT FOR STORAGE AND GUEST SEATING. THE CUSTOM WOOD AND FROSTED GLASS POCKET DOORS TO THE OFFICE GIVE PRIVACY AS WELL AS FRENCH DOORS TO THE OUTDOORS. THE MASTER SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR HAS GREAT VIEWS OF CAMELBACK IN THE DISTANCE. THE MASTER BATH IS ADORNED WITH HIS AND HERS VANITIES, LARGE GLASS SHOWER AND FREE-STANDING SOAKING TUB. THE CUSTOM CLOSET WITH CENTER ISLAND WILL WOW BOTH. THE STAIRCASE LEADS TO THE SECOND-FLOOR LOUNGE AREA WITH AND OUTDOOR LOGGIA WITH INCREDIBLE CAMELBACK AND DOWNTOWN CITY LIGHTS. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS EN-SUITE COMPLETE THE SECOND FLOOR LIVING AREA. THE RETRACTABLE WALL OF GLASS TO THE OUTDOOR GARDEN WITH POOL AND SPA HAVE A BACKDROP OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN. JUST A FEW STEPS ACROSS THE PATIO LEAD YOU TO THE CASITA WITH FULL BATH. THE 2-CAR GARAGE AND WORKSHOP AREA IN THE MAIN HOUSE ALONG WITH THE 3RD GARAGE ATTACHED TO THE CASITA LENDS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR THE COLLECTABLE CARS. THIS HOME IS NESTLED NEAR THE MOUNTAINS OF THE PHOENIX NATURE PRESERVE IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF PARADISE RESERVE.