All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3959 W ELECTRA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3959 W ELECTRA Lane
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

3959 W ELECTRA Lane

3959 West Electra Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3959 West Electra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom rental ingreat North Glendale location. Home features all appliances. Clean and cozy with a great floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace are just the start, home also has Granite counter-tops, newer appliances and . Granite Counters inKitchen. Newer Appliances and most Windows Replaced with High Efficiency, Dual Pane to save you money.Large Back Yard. Close to I-17 and Loop 101. Lots of Amenities Nearby Including Water Park, Indoor and Outdoor Sports Complexes, Driving Range, Golf Courseand Shopping. Please note Municipal tax total 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane have any available units?
3959 W ELECTRA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane have?
Some of 3959 W ELECTRA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3959 W ELECTRA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3959 W ELECTRA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 W ELECTRA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3959 W ELECTRA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3959 W ELECTRA Lane offers parking.
Does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 W ELECTRA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane have a pool?
No, 3959 W ELECTRA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3959 W ELECTRA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 W ELECTRA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3959 W ELECTRA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College