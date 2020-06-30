3959 W ELECTRA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom rental ingreat North Glendale location. Home features all appliances. Clean and cozy with a great floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace are just the start, home also has Granite counter-tops, newer appliances and . Granite Counters inKitchen. Newer Appliances and most Windows Replaced with High Efficiency, Dual Pane to save you money.Large Back Yard. Close to I-17 and Loop 101. Lots of Amenities Nearby Including Water Park, Indoor and Outdoor Sports Complexes, Driving Range, Golf Courseand Shopping. Please note Municipal tax total 4.3%