3936 East Rosemonte Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming soon! This home has enough room for everyone with 3 bedrooms and a spacious loft upstairs! Tile throughout the lower level living, family, dining rooms and kitchen. Curb appeal with mature landscaping and a large grassy backyard! Minutes away from Desert Ridge shopping, restaurants & night life. Call our office to see this home before it's gone!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $50 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.