All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3936 East Rosemonte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3936 East Rosemonte Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 PM

3936 East Rosemonte Drive

3936 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3936 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! This home has enough room for everyone with 3 bedrooms and a spacious loft upstairs! Tile throughout the lower level living, family, dining rooms and kitchen. Curb appeal with mature landscaping and a large grassy backyard! Minutes away from Desert Ridge shopping, restaurants & night life. Call our office to see this home before it's gone!

View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $50 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive have any available units?
3936 East Rosemonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3936 East Rosemonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3936 East Rosemonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 East Rosemonte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive offer parking?
No, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive have a pool?
No, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 East Rosemonte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3936 East Rosemonte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College